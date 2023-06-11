The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) still has more than 100 young Sonoran Desert Tortoises looking for Arizona families to adopt them and provide forever homes.

In February, AZGFD kicked off its Tortoise Adoption campaign to find homes for nearly 300 desert tortoises, a record number of orphaned tortoises this year. While 130 have been adopted since awakening from brumation (sleeping period) in March, Arizona Game and Fish is asking for the public’s help to find Arizona homes for 140 remaining tortoises, most of which are youngsters.

AZGFD says that desert tortoises make a great addition to a family home with the right preparation. The team of wildlife biologists will help each family find the perfect tort match based on their personality and prepare for their arrival.

Adoption is free, and to help make adoption even easier, detailed information about tortoise adoption, care, and habitat maintenance is available on the AZGFD website, www.azgfd.com.