Veterans and the general public are invited to an informal session on computer tips presented by Bryan Ginter, Chief Petty Officer, U.S. Navy, Retired. The free guest speaker program is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28, 9–10 a.m., at Cross Roads United Methodist Church.

Ginter is a senior business analyst in the Workplace Planning and Management Department of a health insurance company. He served in the U.S. Navy for 24 years, earning the rank of Chief Petty Officer in the field of electrical engineering.

To ensure adequate refreshments, those interested in attending should leave a message indicating their attendance by Thursday, Oct. 26, on the answering machine at 602-943-7834.

The one-hour presentation is complimentary. Childcare services are not available. Questions about the presentation are welcome. Send an email to Carol Culbertson at caroleenculbertson@earthlink.net.

Cross Roads United Methodist Church is located 7901 N. Central Ave. Learn more at https://crossroadsphx.com.