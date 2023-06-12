Planet Fitness announced the return of its High School Summer Pass program, inviting high schoolers ages 14–19 to work out for free at any of its locations through Aug. 31.

In its third year, High School Summer Pass offers high schoolers a way to stay active during the summer months. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), youth up to 17 years of age should get a recommended average of at least 60 minutes per day of moderate to vigorous intensity physical activity to boost their physical and mental health. In addition, in 2021, The Youth Risk Behavior Survey commissioned by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that 29 percent of high school students experienced poor mental health, a steady biannual increase since the survey was first fielded in 2011, demonstrating that youth today consistently — and increasingly — face mental health struggles.

To further motivate high schoolers to prioritize fitness, all participants who sign up are encouraged to enter the Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass Contest. Planet Fitness will award five teens in the U.S. with $10,000 individual academic scholarships via a TikTok video submission contest. To enter, teens are asked to post a TikTok video tagging @planetfitness using the hashtags #contest and #HSSP23US that describes their High School Summer Pass experience. The contest submission period runs through Aug. 31. The top five schools on the U.S. Leaderboard in each tier (as described in the rules) will each receive $10,000. These scholarships can be used to fund athletic equipment, field renovations, physical fitness classes and health and wellness initiatives.

High schoolers can register for the program at www.planetfitness.com/summerpass/registration to gain club access. Teens under 18 must register with a parent or guardian online or in-club.