Give your kids a night out and take a night off

Impact Gymnastics is offering a “Valentine’s Night Out” for Valley parents, Feb. 12, in North Phoenix at 7812 N. 12th St., Suite B.

Owned by Valley businesswomen and moms Maria Lawrence and Samantha Baltierrez, Impact’s athletic philosophy is to provide the highest level of coaching and support to its athletes, as well as offer a parent-centric, supportive environment.

This month, parents are invited to take a night off and enjoy a Valentine’s Night Out, Saturday, Feb. 12, from 5–9 p.m. Children ages 4–16 are welcome. The cost is $40 for one child, then $5 for each additional child in the family. To RSVP, call 602-870-7574 or visit www.impactgymaz.com.

In addition, Impact offers Kinder Open Gym for ages 6 months to 5 years, Thursdays and Saturdays, and Friday Night Open Gym for ages 6 to 17. Visit the website for times and additional information.