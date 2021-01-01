Free at-home COVID-19 tests now available

Free COVID-19 home test kits are now available for order online through the federal government.

As virus numbers continue to rise, testing sites have seen a dramatic increase, and at-home kits have become increasingly difficult to find at local retailers. To help ease the strain on medical facilities, in January, the government rolled out a new program to get at-home test kits in the hands of residents. Every home in the U.S. is now eligible to order four individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests, which are offered at no cost and began shipping Jan. 24.

Orders may be placed through a special website hosted by the U.S. Postal Service. The kits usually ship in seven to 12 days. Visit https://special.usps.com/testkits. Those who may have difficulty accessing the internet or who need additional assistance may call 1-800-232-0233.

For more information about the program, visit www.covidtests.gov. To find a physical testing facility in Maricopa County, visit www.maricopa.gov/5588/covid-19-testing or call 602-506-6767.