A new training facility in Phoenix geared toward helping bring skilled workers into the Arizona workforce is now open.

The Habitat for Humanity’s Construction Training Program (CTP), facility at 2830 W. Glendale Ave., offers 9-12 weeks of classroom, lab and hands-on in the field residential construction training. Participants can earn several construction industry certifications, attain career readiness skills, and receive a stipend during their time enrolled in the program. Additional benefits are offered for military and veterans. Enrollment in program is cost-free.

The CTP is an open-entry course of study. Students are allowed to enter every four weeks based on Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) approval. It also utilizes the National Center for Construction Education & Research (NCCER) curriculum as the basis for its certifications. Considered the industry standard, NCCER currently offers more than 45 core and preferred craft trade programs. All earned credentials are transferable throughout the U.S. and are stackable as individuals continue their training after completing the pre-apprenticeship program.

Previous construction experience is not necessary to qualify for the Habitat Construction Training Program. Learn more at www.habitatcaz.org/ctp.