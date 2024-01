Uptown Plaza is joining forces with Vitalant and hosting a blood drive, Saturday, Jan. 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The bloodmobile trailer will be stationed along Central Avenue near Applebee’s.

After donating blood, donors can celebrate with 15 percent off at Huss Brewing Co. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with proof of donation sign up.

Donors can schedule an appointment by visiting www.uptownplazaphx.com/events. For more information on donating blood, visit www.vitalant.org.