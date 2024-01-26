In December, the Arizona Community Foundation (ACF) announced that Monica Brown will join the organization as its first chief people officer effective Jan. 16. Brown will join ACF after serving as The Cleveland Foundation’s where she spent more than 16 years as a member of the executive team and was responsible for leading all people and culture initiatives as the vice president of Human Resources, Building Operations & Guest Services.

The Arizona Community Foundation is a statewide family of charitable funds established in 1978 and supported by thousands of Arizonans. For additional information, visit www.azfoundation.org.