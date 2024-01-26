The Arizona Department of Transportation announced that in addition to other freeway closures and restrictions in the Phoenix area this weekend, Jan. 26-29, there will be mostly overnight closures of I-10 in the downtown region for the regularly scheduled cleaning and maintenance work ADOT does in the Deck Park Tunnel (different directions on Friday and Saturday nights).
- Eastbound I-10 closed between I-17 (“Stack” interchange) and SR 51 (“Mini-Stack” interchange) from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 27) for scheduled tunnel maintenance. North- and southbound I-17 ramps to eastbound I-10 closed.
- Primary Detour: Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour to southbound I-17 at the Stack interchange and reconnect with I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport.
- Westbound I-10 closed between I-17 (“Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport) and Seventh Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 28) for scheduled tunnel maintenance. Southbound SR 51 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound Loop 202 ramp to I-10 westbound will remain open but traffic must exit I-10 at Seventh Street. The westbound Sky Harbor Boulevard ramp to westbound I-10 (leaving airport) will remain open but traffic will need to exit to northbound SR 51 or eastbound Loop 202. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Washington Street also limited to traveling to northbound SR 51 or eastbound Loop 202. Southbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport closed.
- Primary Detour: Westbound I-10 traffic approaching the closure can use northbound I-17 to connect with I-10 at the Stack interchange (north of Van Buren Street).
- Southbound State Route 143 ramp to eastbound I-10 and the eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Jan. 29) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Broadway Road also closed between 48th and 52nd streets. I-10 connector ramp between 48th Street and Broadway Road closed.
- Detours: Use alternate routes to connect with eastbound I-10. Note: Westbound US 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10 also closed this weekend (traffic will use the primary US 60 ramp to westbound I-10). Visit i10BroadwayCurve.com for information about detours while Broadway Road is closed near I-10.
- Eastbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes overnight between 24th and 32nd streets near Sky Harbor Airport from 8 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 29) for bridge work. Use caution and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.
- Note: Eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Ray Road closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 27) for construction. Consider exiting at Chandler Boulevard.
Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.