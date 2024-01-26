The Arizona Department of Transportation announced that in addition to other freeway closures and restrictions in the Phoenix area this weekend, Jan. 26-29, there will be mostly overnight closures of I-10 in the downtown region for the regularly scheduled cleaning and maintenance work ADOT does in the Deck Park Tunnel (different directions on Friday and Saturday nights).

Eastbound I-10 closed between I-17 (“Stack” interchange) and SR 51 (“Mini-Stack” interchange) from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 27) for scheduled tunnel maintenance. North- and southbound I-17 ramps to eastbound I-10 closed. Primary Detour: Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour to southbound I-17 at the Stack interchange and reconnect with I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport.

Westbound I-10 closed between I-17 ("Split" interchange near Sky Harbor Airport) and Seventh Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 28) for scheduled tunnel maintenance. Southbound SR 51 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound Loop 202 ramp to I-10 westbound will remain open but traffic must exit I-10 at Seventh Street. The westbound Sky Harbor Boulevard ramp to westbound I-10 (leaving airport) will remain open but traffic will need to exit to northbound SR 51 or eastbound Loop 202. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Washington Street also limited to traveling to northbound SR 51 or eastbound Loop 202. Southbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport closed. Primary Detour: Westbound I-10 traffic approaching the closure can use northbound I-17 to connect with I-10 at the Stack interchange (north of Van Buren Street).

Southbound State Route 143 ramp to eastbound I-10 and the eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Jan. 29) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Broadway Road also closed between 48th and 52nd streets. I-10 connector ramp between 48th Street and Broadway Road closed. Detours: Use alternate routes to connect with eastbound I-10. Note: Westbound US 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10 also closed this weekend (traffic will use the primary US 60 ramp to westbound I-10). Visit i10BroadwayCurve.com for information about detours while Broadway Road is closed near I-10.

Eastbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes overnight between 24th and 32nd streets near Sky Harbor Airport from 8 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 29) for bridge work. Use caution and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones. Note: Eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Ray Road closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 27) for construction. Consider exiting at Chandler Boulevard.

overnight near Sky Harbor Airport (Jan. 29) for bridge work. Use caution and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

