Phoenix-area freeway weekend travel restrictions, Oct. 14–17
October 2022
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that (weather permitting) a number of closures or lane restrictions for freeway improvement projects are scheduled in the Phoenix area this weekend (Oct. 14–17).
Restrictions include various southbound I-17 frontage and freeway closures, and work along I-10 in the southeast Valley and Sky Harbor Airport region that will impact travel to and from the Casa Grande and Tucson areas.
- Southbound I-17 closed between Pinnacle Peak Road and Union Hills Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 17) for ongoing pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 will remain open. Allow extra travel time and consider detours including local routes to eastbound Loop 101 and southbound SR 51 to get to downtown Phoenix/Sky Harbor Airport.
- Westbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and SR 143 near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 17) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Eastbound I-10 also narrowed to two lanes between 48th Street and Broadway Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 17).
- I-10 narrowed to one lane in both directions between Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and Riggs Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 15) and from 10 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 16) for pavement sealing work (weather permitting). Expect all ramps connecting I-10 and Loop 202 in the Chandler/Ahwatukee area to be closed at times on Saturday. I-10 on- and off-ramps (both directions) between Chandler Boulevard and Riggs Road also will be closed at times on Saturday (when the right lanes of I-10 will be closed for the sealant work).
I-17 southbound frontage road closure in Phoenix planned to begin Oct. 15
In addition, the Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers who use Interstate 17 in Phoenix to plan for the following restrictions as crews perform electrical work as part of the I-17 Van Buren Street to Anthem Way: Intelligent Transportation System Infrastructure Installation project:
- The southbound I-17 frontage road will be closed daily between Northern and Glendale avenues from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 15, 16 and 22, and from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 17 – 21. Police officers will be on hand to assist motorists whose destinations are only accessible via the frontage road.
Click the Weekend Travel Advisory Map graphic for more information or visit the ADOT website for additional information and suggested detours. Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at www.az511.gov and by calling 511.