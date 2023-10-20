The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that some Phoenix-area freeways will require closures or lane restrictions as it continues improvement projects this weekend, Oct. 20–23. Allow extra travel time and plan detour routes if necessary while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

Eastbound Interstate 10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain freeways) from 11 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 23) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed. Both HOV ramps between I-10 and US 60 closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road closed. Detours: Eastbound I-10 drivers can consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) starting near SR 51 to reach southbound Loop 101 or using eastbound US 60 to southbound Loop 101 and westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler to reach I-10 beyond closure. Drivers in the West Valley also can use southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to avoid the eastbound I-10 closure.



Westbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes between Baseline Road and US 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 23) for construction. Eastbound US 60 off- and on-ramps at Mill Avenue also closed. Note: Guadalupe Road closed in both directions between Pointe Parkway and Calle Saguaro from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 23). Consider using Elliot Road.



Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed at Greenfield Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 23) for bridge work. Eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Val Vista Drive, Gilbert Road and Stapley Drive also closed. Detours: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using eastbound Baseline Road, Southern Avenue or Broadway Road to travel beyond the closure. The eastbound US 60 on-ramp at Greenfield Road will be open, but plan for heavier traffic in the area.



Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.