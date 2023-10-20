Music at Trinity, under the direction of Erik W. Goldstrom, will kick off its 2023–24 Concert Series at Trinity Cathedral in October. The season runs through May.

First up in the series is Fushicho Daiko Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. The group celebrates the passion, focus and community of ensemble Taiko drumming, bringing the excitement of original and traditional Japanese drumming into full focus. This dynamic performance will be filled with joyful celebrations, comic interludes and powerful songs. Learn more at www.fushichodaiko.com.

Trinity’s resident chamber music ensemble, Urban Nocturnes, take the stage Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. The fall concert opens with turn-of-the-20th century composer Quincy Porter’s Little Trio for flute, violin, and viola, and features Karen Sinclair, Christopher McKay, Viviana Cumplido Wilson, and Olga Gorelik. Learn more at www.urbannocturnes.com.

Trinity Cathedral is located at 100 W. Roosevelt St. in downtown Phoenix. For more information, visit www.trinitymusicaz.org.