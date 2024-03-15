The Madison Center for the Arts will host a free family event Friday, March 22, from 5 to 8 p.m.

During the Night at the Madison Museum event, masterpieces will come to life with art lessons, displays, art and button making, live sketching, face-painting and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to take home a Koons inspired balloon animal, visit a Lascaux cave, have a caricature made, visit the gift shop and more. Food trucks will be on the premises. Young attendees must have a parent present.

Madison Center for the Arts is located at 5601 N. 16th St. For more information, call 602-664-7777 or visit www.themadison.org.