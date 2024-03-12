The 41st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Faire will take place in Downtown Phoenix Saturday, March 16. Both will kick off at 10 a.m.

The parade route travels down 3rd Street from Oak Street, ending at Margaret T. Hance Park, 1202 N. 3rd St., where the Irish Faire will take place. Enjoy a day of Irish music, step dancers, pipers and engagement with Irish clubs and community members. The event runs through 5 p.m.

Through Feb. 29, adult Faire tickets cost $10, plus fee; price goes up to $15 plus fee March 1. Children age 12 and under get in for free. Free parking, with Faire ticket, is available at N. Central Avenue and Palm Lane.

For detailed information about the day’s events, visit www.stpatricksdayphoenix.org.