The New Roots Farm Stand at CamelBackyard will be open March 16, offering residents the opportunity to purchase fresh, locally grown produce.

Held every third Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the monthly farm stand features a seasonal assortment of fruits and vegetables grown locally by New Roots Phoenix farmers. The market accepts cash and Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB). Shoppers will receive a 50 percent discount on their produce purchase when using their EBT card.

The spring 2024 season runs through May, and beyond this month, markets will be held April 20 and May 18. The fall season typically begins in October.

CamelBackyard is located at 1616 W. Camelback Road. Enter through the front gate (Camelback Road) or the back gate (Pasadena). For more information, visit www.newrootsphx.org.