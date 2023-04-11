A variety of Downtown Phoenix’s best bars and restaurants will host wine aficionados and novices alike during the 11th Annual DTPHX Urban Wine Walk, Saturday, April 22, from 1 to 5 p.m.

During the event, 27 participating bars and restaurants will offer three different wine samples priced at $5 each, plus a complimentary snack with purchase. A sampling of this year’s participating businesses include Garden Bar PHX, Hidden Track Bottle Shop, GenuWine Arizona, Wren & Wolf, Eden Rooftop Bar at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix.

Hosted by Downtown Phoenix Inc. (DPI), Urban Wine Walk is a self-guided tasting tour offering participants the opportunity to explore Downtown, which boasts over 200 bars and restaurants in a 1.75-square-mile walkable neighborhood.

DPI says that, for many attendees, Urban Wine Walk is the mechanism through which they get their taste of what’s helping drive Downtown’s growth: a hyper-local sidewalk experience infused with over 150 murals and an influx of new places to eat and drink, all supercharged by an authentic community spirit.

“It’s our hope that attendees not only taste carefully curated wines at each location but experience the superior service and unique ambiance of each participating restaurant and bar,” said DPI events manager Jessika Baker. “We want guests to get a taste of the Downtown Phoenix and leave wanting to return for more 24/7 activations, events, and dining opportunities Downtown.

Downtown Phoenix Inc. will host a kick-off event Saturday, April 22, at 12:30 p.m. with live music by Alexis Janae and an Urban Wine Walk t-shirt screen printing pop-up with artist Quinn Murphy of Hamster Laboratories. The first 250 attendees to arrive will receive a complimentary commemorative Urban Wine Walk wine tumbler along with a printed map of the Urban Wine Walk route. The kick-off event will take place at the Downtown Phoenix Inc. office at 1 E. Washington St.

For more information, visit www.dtphx.org/winewalk.