The Sunnyslope Historical Society and Museum will host Sip and Seed with Garden Gail, Saturday, April 15, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

The event will help support the beautification of the SHS Museum courtyard. Enjoy wine and cheese while sorting seeds and listening to gardening tips from Garden Gail of Keep Phoenix Beautiful. The seeds will be offered for free at public distribution sites. Donations to the nonprofit also will be accepted.

Sunnyslope Historical Society & Museum is located at 737 E. Hatcher Rd. For more information, call 602-331-3150 or visit www.sunnyslopehistoricalsociety.org.