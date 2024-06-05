The Arizona Humane Society’s (AHS) new, centrally-located Rob & Melani Walton Papago Park Campus will host summer camp opportunities in June and July for residents ages 5 to 17.

The summer camps aim to inspire young animal enthusiasts by integrating STEAM principles and fostering meaningful interactions with the organization’s animal teachers. Whether a child dreams of becoming a veterinarian, animal rescuer, wildlife rehabilitator or champion for all living beings, AHS offers tailored programs to suit their passions.

For neurodivergent youth, consider the fun-filled Pawsitive Service Camp also occurring this summer. During this session, exceptional teens ages 14-17 will have the chance to develop new skills, gain hands-on experience and even accrue service hours to help enhance college applications.

For additional details, visit www.azhumane.org/youth-camps.