At Arizona Science Center’s Teen Tech IRL, students in grades nine through 12 will discover the cutting-edge tech that’s shaping the future of the state.

At a June 8 “Help Solve Housing Challenges Impacting Arizona” event, teens can investigate the challenges and opportunities to rethink the housing issues facing the state as its population continues to grow.

During this Teen Tech IRL session, teens will engage with local experts to explore the current issues affecting housing in a growing city. After exploring, participants will be challenged to take action, and will have the opportunity to dream up solutions — with no limits to the inventions they can imagine. At the end of the day, teams will pitch their creative solutions to a panel for a chance to win prizes.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $15 and includes lunch. For information or to register, visit www.azscience.org/events-programs/teen-programs.