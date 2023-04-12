Plated & Staged, the annual fundraiser to benefit the Herberger Theater’s youth education and community outreach programs, returns April 23.

The party starts at 3:30 p.m. at the Herberger Theater, 222 E. Monroe St., Phoenix. Dinner will follow, but guests won’t know which fabulous Valley restaurant they are going to until after the program. Each fine dining restaurant will host a table of eight, so guests are encouraged to invite friends, family or colleagues for a specially prepared three-course meal with wine.

The Herberger Theater’s youth education and outreach programs engage participants through diverse arts experiences that ignite emotion, stimulate conversation and inspire connections with the arts. Support will help the organization continue to educate and set the stage for children and adults to experience the mesmerizing wonder of live performing arts.

For additional information or tickets, visit www.herbergertheater.org/events/plated-staged.