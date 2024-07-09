A new concept developed by Little Miss BBQ founders Scott and Bekke Holmes, is now open at 513 E. Roosevelt St. Full Speed Chicken and Ribs focuses on Southern and Nashville hot fried chicken and biscuits as well as pecan-smoked pork ribs and pulled pork, and the concept is already set for expansion in 2025.

The seed for Full Speed Chicken and Ribs was planted at the height of COVID, during which time the Holmeses purchased a fryer and began testing recipes at home, focusing primarily on Nashville hot chicken, smoked ribs and pulled pork and house-made buttermilk biscuits. With a purposefully small menu, the company says that the focus is on exceptional quality and a superior guest experience.

The menu begins with fried chicken offerings from tenders to leg, fried to a golden perfection and served with guests’ choice of Southern, medium or “hottie hot hot” flavors. Pork ribs are available by the half or full rack; diners can even order a single rib. Sides include crunchy crinkle-cut fries, crispy coleslaw, thick and rich BBQ pork and beans and creamy mac and cheese.

Sandwiches include pulled pork and chicken options as well as The Roosevelt Chicken Biscuit featuring a fried chicken breast, comeback sauce and pickles piled high on a house-made buttermilk biscuit. Other items include Pimento Cheese and Crackers, the Southwest Salad, “This & That Fries,” loaded with pulled pork or fried chicken, and the Strawberry Shortcake Biscuit for dessert.

For more information, visit www.eatfullspeed.com.