With another long month-plus before school is back in session, many families may be looking for low-cost ways to keep kids (and adults) active and entertained, which is where the Phoenix Parks and Recreation Pass comes in. The pass allows families to access amenities and programs citywide.

An annual pass is good for 12 months from the date of purchase and costs $20 for Phoenix residents aged 18 and older and $5 for residents aged 17 and younger. Day passes are also available for $2/adult; $1/youth.

Pass holders can gain access to the city’s Community Centers and Neighborhood Recreation Centers, participate in open gymnasiums and other open recreation opportunities, access to facility lobby and game room areas, access to fitness room and health amenities at selected sites (additional fees may apply; limited sites offer free fitness room access), gain registration access to classes and programs, enjoy hundreds of free classes and programs, as well as thousands of paid classes and programs.

In the North Central area, families can visit the Sunnyslope Community Center, 802 E. Vogel Ave.; the Sunnyslope Youth Center, 1702 W. Peoria Ave.; and the Washington Activity Center. Older residents may want to check out the Devonshire Senior Center, 2802 E. Devonshire Ave., or the Sunnyslope Senior Center, adjacent to the Community Center.

Get your Phoenix Parks and Recreation Pass online or visit a local recreation facility to get more information on specific amenities and program offerings available in the area. Learn more at www.phoenix.gov/parks/classes-and-programs.