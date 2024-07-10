The Sunnyslope Historical Society and Museum will host a Sip & Seed event Saturday, July 13, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Join the organization for wine and refreshments while packaging seeds for charities and getting to know your neighbors and the museum. In addition, Garden Gail with the Mountain View Community Garden will share gardening secrets, and attendees are encouraged to bring their questions.

Seating is limited; donations will be accepted. The Sunnyslope Historical Society & Museum is located at 737 E. Hatcher Road. For more information, call 602-684-1607 or visit www.sunnyslopehistoricalsociety.org.