The Madison Education Foundation invites residents to grab their jelly shoes and neon shirts and join them for cocktails and fundraising at the “Totally 80s Gala” event.

The gala event will be held Saturday, April 29, at the Madison Center for the Arts, 5601 N. 16th St., Phoenix. Doors open at 6 p.m., and festivities will include cocktails, food, music from the Travis Bickle Band and DJ Melvin, a silent auction, and more.

Funds raised will help support the mission of the foundation mission to provide innovative, hands-on programs in music and the arts to the approximately 6,000 students who attend Madison public schools, filling classrooms with hundreds of creative young minds at work.

The foundation provides mini-grants to innovative teachers, field trips to the MIM, the Art Masterpiece program, and helps support the Madison Center for the Arts. The goal this year is to raise over $100,000.

Tickets to the Totally 80s Gala are $100 per individual or $150 for two. Sponsorships are also available. For additional information or to purchase tickets, visit www.madisoneducationfoundation.org.