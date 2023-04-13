Brophy College Preparatory

Varsity basketball honored for sportsmanship

The Brophy varsity basketball team, under the direction of head coach Matt Hooten, was selected to receive this year’s 6A Boys Basketball Sportsmanship Award.

This award is given annually to the school that exhibits the highest level of sportsmanship throughout the season, as determined by the officiating community. They received the award March 4, at the end of the first quarter at the Open Boys Final at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Three-peat for Brophy archery team

Brophy College Preparatory archery team won its third consecutive state championship at the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) state finals. The team completed its competition in February but the final tabulation was not done until March 10 as Northern Arizona schools finished their events.

The Broncos won both the bullseye and 3D competitions, posting scores of 3,250 in bullseye and 1,674 in 3D. In the bullseye individual scores, Luciano Beninato finished fifth with a score of 283 out of 300. Michael Sisco was in sixth place with 281, and Jonah Bae was just two points back at 279 for 10th place overall.

Beninato won the 3D competition with a score of 292 out of 300. The Broncos had three others in the Top 10 finishers, including Hunter Adams in fourth place with 281, Sisco in seventh with 279, and Joshua Mamola in ninth place with 275.

Phoenix Christian Preparatory

Robotics team heads to national competition

Robotics students from Phoenix Christian Preparatory will travel to Ohio for an upcoming battle-bot competition. Two teams from the school are designing, creating, collaborating and testing their combat robots in preparation for the match.

In this national competition, combat bots go head-to-head in a small arena to try to destroy the opposing robot. The Phoenix Christian teams have focused on the speed and strength of their bots and unique rotating drum that can flip their opponent upside down in the ring.

STEM students at Phoenix Christian love to build and discover inventive ways to fix problems, the school says. Their teacher, Kelby Milgrim, gives students the freedom to dream, create, make mistakes, and collaborate to fix problems. At any moment, you can walk into the STEM workspace and see students drilling, cutting, sawing, computer programming, flying drones and more.

These students plan to pursue careers in electrical and automotive careers. To continue providing opportunities for hands-on learning, this group needs more tools for each individual team to use, and additional materials such as motors, controllers, ECUs, and electrical supplies. Residents interested in supporting STEM education at the school are encouraged to visit www.phoenixchristian.org/support.

Phoenix Hebrew Academy

Making pies in math class

Students at Phoenix Hebrew Academy celebrated Pi Day on March 14 by exploring math and enjoying actual pies.

During Surjit Nanda’s class, students first had to measure the circumference of different circular objects. Second, they measured the diameter. Then they divided the circumference with the diameter exploring how Archimedes came to that number.

Phoenix Hebrew Academy is located at 515 E. Bethany Home Rd. For additional information, call 602-277-7479 or visit www.phoenixhebrewacademy.com.

Xavier College Preparatory

Seven Xavier swimmers honored

Seven student-athletes at Xavier College Preparatory were awarded with Academic All-American honors by NISCA (National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association).

The students are Perla Akiki, swimming; Waverly Bagley, swimming; Claira Chong, diving; Maryn Day, swimming; Michelle Mierzwa, diving; Elena (Lainey) Weiland, swimming; and Catherine (Cassie) Worth, swimming.

The students must have a minimum 3.75 GPA, along with a recommendation from her coach and be in high standing on the team. As noted by NISCA, only 10¬–15 percent of all swimmers, divers, polo players achieve this honor each year.