The Church of the Beatitudes will present a concert featuring Tom Wakeling and his quartet Sunday, April 23, at 6 p.m. in Nelson Hall. The concert will be called “Strings and Things.”

Wakeling has put his bass to work at jazz festivals, concert halls, and jazz clubs throughout North America, Europe and Asia for more than 40 years. During the April event, he will play the four-string bass violin with Howard Alden on seven-string guitar. Todd Johnson will play six-string bass guitar and Dom Moio will be on drums or “Things.”

The suggested donation will be $10 per person. The church is located at 555 W. Glendale Ave. For additional information, call 602-264-1221 or visit www.beatitudeschurch.org.