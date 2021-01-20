Buy bones to support small-dog rescue

You can help the Arizona Small Dog Rescue when you buy treats for your canine companions at PHX Beer Co.

The PHX Beer Co. Brewery & Tap Room at 3002 E. Washington St., the PHX Beer Co.’s Scottsdale location and Smelly Dog at 5739 N. Seventh St. recently started selling dog bones. PHX Beer Co. makes these PB Brew Bones in single, three-ounce sizes and as a pack of 18 bones with a part of the proceeds going to Arizona Small Dog Rescue at 1102 W. Hatcher Road. The ingredients are pup-friendly and have whole wheat flour, peanut butter and eggs. These bones are possible because of a partnership with Smelly Dog, an area bakery that also offers a hotel, grooming and other services for dogs.

To learn more about Smelly Dog, visit smellydogaz.com. For more information about Arizona Small Dog Rescue visit azsmalldog.org.