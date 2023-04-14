A reimagined and reinvented flower store and coffee lab founded by a local teen opened its second location in downtown Phoenix on March 26.

The new Stemistry, in Heritage Square (618 E. Adams St.), will occupy the Teeter-Carriage house, which dates back to 1899. The 700-square-foot space has been renovated and will serve unique menu items to honor the legacy of Heritage Square’s original landowners.

The company offers pre-made bouquets crafted by professional florists and gives customers the option to design their own personalized arrangements using a unique build-your-own bouquet bar. The Coffee Lab embraces the floral backbone of the shop by infusing flowers into different ingredients used to make the drinks.

For more information, visit www.stemistryaz.com.