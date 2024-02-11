The Willo Neighborhood Association’s 35th Annual Willo Home Tour is scheduled for Feb. 18.

Initially planned in the 1920s, Willo is one of Phoenix’s first historic neighborhoods and is now part of the core of Central Phoenix with all the amenities, culture, and community the area has to offer.

Visitors will have the opportunity to wander through the palm-lined streets and glimpse Phoenix’s past with historic architectural styles – Tudors, bungalows, Spanish Colonials and later ranch styles – and enjoy the historic charm and preservation efforts of the Willo neighborhood. The event will include a street fair with food and other vendors, a car show and live music.

In addition to street parking, parking is available at the parking garage located at 1850 N. Central Ave. Trolleys will be continually running throughout the day.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 18. Purchase tickets at www.willophx.com/home-tour or at Walton Park (3rd Avenue between Holly and Monte Vista) on the day of the event.