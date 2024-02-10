Phoenix residents may have noticed a blooming of colorful new artwork across the city, but not in the typical space one might expect.

In March 2023, the City of Phoenix Street Transportation Department, working with the Office of Arts & Culture, held an initial meeting with artists as part of a $53,000 pilot program to wrap Phoenix traffic signal cabinets. A Streets spokesperson said that the beautification project is community-driven, and each artist worked with community stakeholders to collect input on the designs.

To date, 15 cabinets have been wrapped with colorful artwork, and two more are in the process. In and around the North Central area, artwork can be found at the intersections of 19th Avenue and Glendale, 19th Avenue and Northern, Hatcher Road and Central Avenue, and 40th Street and Camelback Road.