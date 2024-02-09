The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions along freeways in the Phoenix area this weekend, Feb. 9-12. Drivers should consider using alternate routes if necessary while the following freeway or ramp restrictions are in place:

Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) and Crismon Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 12) for pavement improvement work.

(Superstition Freeway) (SuperRedTan Interchange) (Feb. 12) for pavement improvement work. Westbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and SR 143 near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 12) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

(Superstition Freeway) near Sky Harbor Airport (Feb. 12) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) narrowed to one or two lanes overnight in areas between Dobson Road and Val Vista Drive from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday nights (Feb. 11-14) for pavement maintenance.

For a complete list of restrictions and recommended detours, click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website.