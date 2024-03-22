The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is alerting Valley drivers that stretches of eastbound Interstate 10 and southbound State Route 143 in Phoenix will be closed this weekend (March 22-25) for improvement work. Drivers should consider using alternate routes if necessary while the following freeway or ramp restrictions are in place:
- Eastbound I-10 closed between Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) and I-17 (Stack Interchange) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 25) for pavement improvement work. Northbound Loop 202 ramps to eastbound I-10 closed.
- Detours: Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour to southbound/eastbound Loop 202 and reconnect with I-10 near Chandler Boulevard in the Ahwatukee area. Drivers also can consider using eastbound Van Buren Street or Buckeye Road to reach southbound I-17. Traffic also can exit ahead of the closure and use eastbound McDowell or Thomas roads to reach northbound I-17.
- Southbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (March 25) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. The westbound Loop 202 exit to Sky Harbor Airport closed. The eastbound Sky Harbor Boulevard ramp to southbound SR 143 (airport exit ramp) closed.
- Note: The eastbound I-10 off-ramp at 48th Street will be limited to right turns only (no access to northbound SR 143). Detours: Consider alternate routes including westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to eastbound I-10 to reach destinations, including Sky Harbor Airport. Loop 101 drivers also can consider using southbound 44th Street to reach the airport, More information is available at i10BroadwayCurve.com.
- Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to two lanes between Seventh and 16th streets in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 25) for freeway wall project. Plan for 16th Street to be closed in both directions beneath the Loop 101 overpass.
- Detour: Allow extra travel time. Drivers can travel around the 16th Street closure by using the Loop 101/Beardsley frontage roads and turning at either Cave Creek Road or Seventh Street.
Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions and suggested detours for this weekend.