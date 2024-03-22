The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is alerting Valley drivers that stretches of eastbound Interstate 10 and southbound State Route 143 in Phoenix will be closed this weekend (March 22-25) for improvement work. Drivers should consider using alternate routes if necessary while the following freeway or ramp restrictions are in place:

Eastbound I-10 closed between Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) and I-17 (Stack Interchange) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 25) for pavement improvement work. Northbound Loop 202 ramps to eastbound I-10 closed. Detours : Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour to southbound/eastbound Loop 202 and reconnect with I-10 near Chandler Boulevard in the Ahwatukee area. Drivers also can consider using eastbound Van Buren Street or Buckeye Road to reach southbound I-17. Traffic also can exit ahead of the closure and use eastbound McDowell or Thomas roads to reach northbound I-17.

Southbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (March 25) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. The westbound Loop 202 exit to Sky Harbor Airport closed. The eastbound Sky Harbor Boulevard ramp to southbound SR 143 (airport exit ramp) closed. Note : The eastbound I-10 off-ramp at 48th Street will be limited to right turns only (no access to northbound SR 143). Detours: Consider alternate routes including westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to eastbound I-10 to reach destinations, including Sky Harbor Airport. Loop 101 drivers also can consider using southbound 44th Street to reach the airport, More information is available at i10BroadwayCurve.com.

Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to two lanes between Seventh and 16th streets in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 25) for freeway wall project. Plan for 16th Street to be closed in both directions beneath the Loop 101 overpass. Detour : Allow extra travel time. Drivers can travel around the 16th Street closure by using the Loop 101/Beardsley frontage roads and turning at either Cave Creek Road or Seventh Street.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions and suggested detours for this weekend.