Optum hosts job fair March 30

March 2022

Optum Arizona will host a job fair Wednesday, March 30, from noon to 6 p.m. at its Optum Central Phoenix Community Center, 1125 E. Glendale Ave., Phoenix. The company will be hiring 20 positions in various locations across the Valley, including nurse practitioners, medical assistants, call center staff and more.

Attendees can bring their resume to apply and interview the same day. In some instances, hiring decisions will happen on the spot and offers will be made. Interested participants can also register and learn more at www.workatoptum.com. For more information on specific openings, visit careers.unitedhealthgroup.com.

