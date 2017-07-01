Sunnyslope event featuring Judith Leiber’s purses postponed

March 2020
The Sunnyslope Historical Society & Museum has postponed an event hosting the Judith Leiber Collection that was scheduled for Saturday, March 21. A new date for the gathering has not yet been scheduled.
This organization was planning to reveal about 60 of Judith Leiber’s purses that are part of Amy Phillips’ collection. Phillips, a retired banker and former antiques dealer, was going to talk about Leiber’s rise in the fashion industry.
For updates on when the event may be rescheduled, visit https://sunnyslopehistoricalsociety.org.