Valley Metro recently introduced a new way to pay for services and they will be hosting 12 informational fare pop-up events in September and October to assist residents in the transition.

During the pop-up events, residents can apply for reduced fare, have paper passes converted to credit in the new fare system and ask Valley Metro about fare-related questions. Events in the North Central area include Sept. 10, 8 a.m.-noon at the Sunnyslope Transit Center (3rd Street and Dunlap Avenue); Sept. 19, 2-6 p.m. at the Thelda Williams Transit Center (9827 N. Metro Parkway East); and Oct. 10, 8 a.m.-noon at the Sunnyslope Community Center (802 E. Vogel Ave.)

To learn more about the new fare system, visit www.valleymetrofares.org.