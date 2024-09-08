Only 30 percent of Arizona fourth-grade students were reading proficiently in 2017, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, National Assessment of Educational Progress. The city of Phoenix Youth and Education Office’s Read On Phoenix program is working to fix this problem and needs residents’ help by volunteering as a tutor.

Working with AARP Foundation Experience Corps Phoenix, trained volunteer tutors aged 50 and older are helping children become proficient readers by the time they finish third grade. The program taps into the experience and passion of older Arizonans to ensure that every child has a chance to succeed in school and life. And so far, it seems to be working – 90 percent of the students who receive one-on-one coaching with AARP Foundation Experience Corps Phoenix have shown significant improvement in critical literacy skills. Teachers report that the tutors make a positive impact on attendance, reducing disruptive behavior, and increase participation.

To learn about volunteering with the City of Phoenix AARP Foundation Experience Corps program, apply or sign up for a virtual information session, scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Sept. 18. Visit www.phoenix.gov/education/experience and click on the “attend” link. Those interested may also send an email to ecphx@phoenix.gov or call 602-256-4388.