The Arizona American Italian Club, located at 7509 N. 12th St., announced its fall schedule of events open to the public, offering a little something for everyone.

Sunday activities include Sunday Brunch, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with new Team Trivia held from 1-3 p.m. and Bingo in the grand hall beginning at 1 p.m. Monday evenings bring happy hour from 3 to 9 p.m., along with game night activities, 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays will feature Open Mic, 6 to 9 p.m., and diners can enjoy Galindo’s cuisine from 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays all bring their own special events, details of which can be found on the club’s online events page.

There are also plenty of special events in store. Beginning Sept. 10, residents can sign up for fall Bocce Ball leagues, while individuals can play at their leisure. Also in September, the club will host its first “Mother, Daughter, Son, Grandmother Tea, Sunday, Sept. 22. And car enthusiasts will want to save the date of Saturday, Oct. 12, for the club’s inaugural car show; sign up begins in late September.

For additional information, call 602-975-8294 or visit www.azaiclub.com.