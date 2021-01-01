Find your new pet at PACC911 adoptathon

If you are thinking about adopting a pet, you might want to attend PACC911 and All Saints’ Episcopal Church & Day School’s Pet Adoptathon on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Many rescue groups will participate in this event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church at 6300 N. Central Ave. All pets at the adoptathon will be spayed, neutered and immunized. There also will be a food truck on site.

PACC911 brings together more than 100 animal welfare organizations around the state to offer a potent animal rescue community that works together. Since 2004 its adoptathons have helped place more than 10,200 animals with new family homes.

To learn more, visit https://pacc911.org.