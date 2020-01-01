City offering face coverings to public

The city of Phoenix currently requires everyone to wear face coverings, with some exceptions, in public, and provides many places to acquire them.

Phoenix Public Transit and the Phoenix Public Library have teamed up to provide face coverings to community members at libraries close to public transit spots. All public transit riders are expected to wear face coverings on bus, light rail and Dial-a-Ride vehicles. You can pick up face coverings while collecting library items during curbside service hours at the Burton Barr, Cesar Chavez, Desert Sage, Harmon, Palo Verde, Saguaro and Yucca public libraries.

Face coverings also are available from Phoenix Public Transit employees at these transit centers: Central Station, at Central Avenue and Van Buren Street; Ed Pastor, at Central Avenue and Broadway Road; Metrocenter, on the south side of the mall parking lot and Sunnyslope, which is at Third Street and Dunlap Avenue.

Public transit riders are encouraged to bring their own face covering, which can include masks, face shields, homemade cloth coverings and other cloth that covers the mouth and nose. Anyone ages 2 and older in the city of Phoenix, must wear a face covering when they leave their home or residence and are within six feet of another person who is not a family member or someone who lives in their home. There are exceptions to the rule for those who have medical or mental health conditions or religious beliefs that prevent them from wearing such a covering.

To learn more about face coverings, visit cdc.gov.