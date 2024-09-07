Original Breakfast House recently announced a handful of “Aloha” specials to tempt patron’s tastebuds.

Now available are Loco Moco, white rice topped with a seared Angus beef patty smothered in mushroom gravy and two eggs any way; a kalua pork benedict; Hawaiian pancakes with fresh pineapple, macadamia nuts, white chocolate chips and toasted coconut, covered in coconut cream sauce; Kona coffee shrimp and coconut grits; SPAM and eggs; a Hawaiian lunch plate featuring choice of kalua pork or chicken teriyaki, served with white rice and OBH’s famous macaroni salad; and Hawaiian rice pudding served warm.

Original Breakfast House is located at 13623 N. 32nd St. For additional information, call 602-482-2328 or visit www.originalbreakfasthouse.com.