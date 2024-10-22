As we enter October and the Valley begins to feel more like fall, two North Phoenix eateries are rolling out autumn-inspired limited-time treats and eats.

The Sicilian Baker will launch a menu of autumn-inspired treats that embrace the season with a touch of Sicilian flavor. From gelato to cannoli, cinnamon to pumpkin spice, this fall collection will be available Oct. 1 at all three Valley locations, including 15530 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 140, in Phoenix.

Limited-time fall treats include Pumpkin Spice Cannoli (sweet ricotta cream with pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice), Pumpkin Mousse Cake (pumpkin spice cake topped with pumpkin cream cheese mousse, caramel cremeux center), Chocolate Hazelnut Cake (chocolate buttermilk cake topped with chocolate hazelnut mousse, feuilletine Nutella crunch and caramel cremeux center) and Chocolate Caramel Tart (chocolate tart shell filled with caramelized white chocolate cremeux and dark chocolate whipped cremeux). For more information, call 602-612-5590 or visit www.thesicilianbaker.com.

In addition to an ongoing monthly supper club series launched by Chef Jordan Marshall, popular neighborhood spot 32 Shea invites residents to enjoy a handful of fall specials that are available now through November. Tempting items added to the menu include Pumpkin mascarpone bruschetta with crispy prosciutto and toasted pumpkin seeds; Pumpkin alfredo pasta with grilled chicken, smoky andouille sausage and roasted pumpkin in house made alfredo; Pumpkin sweet cream cold coffee; Pumpkin cookie latte with cookie butter syrup; and Pumpkintini with vanilla vodka and pumpkin sauce.

32 Shea is located at 10626 N. 32nd St. For more information, call 602-867-7432 or visit www.32shea.com.