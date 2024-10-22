Couples often spend months, if not years, planning their nuptials. But there was no such luxury for Jovani Colmenero and Kaylie Garcia. Time was especially precious because the groom was a 20-year-old with late-stage cancer.

“Jovani has battled bone cancer since the age of 16,” said Lin Sue Flood, director of Community Engagement at Hospice of the Valley (HOV). “As the disease progressed, Hospice of the Valley provided compassionate comfort care in his home. Eventually, he moved to Ryan House, which offers round-the-clock clinical support.”

The young couple envisioned a small gathering to celebrate their unconditional love. They were overwhelmed when HOV’s pediatric inpatient unit and other care team members rallied to create the wedding of their dreams.

The agency’s Helping Hand Fund covered a catered dinner from Ajo Al’s. The wedding bands, bridal gown, tuxedo shirt, flowers and dessert were all donated. Ryan House home health aide Alexundria Fernandez provided hair and makeup, while HOV videographer Delbert Vega captured stunning photos of the ceremony. The marriage was conducted in Spanish by HOV chaplain Frank Macias in Ryan House’s sanctuary, transformed into a cozy pink chapel in honor of the bride’s favorite color.

“They got us a priest, a gown, shoes, his clothes, décor… everything! When I arrived, everything looked beautiful! I wasn’t expecting this — it exceeded all my expectations,” Garcia said.

“I feel like the happiest man on Earth,” Colmenero said. “When I look at her, I look at the love of my life.”

Colmenero is Garcia’s first boyfriend. They met in 2022 at a party, seven months before he became ill.

“I admire how strong he is. He taught me things that I would never think I’d learn,” said Garcia, also 20. “When I see him, I feel really lucky. Jovani knows how to make a difficult moment a happy moment. In him, I see happiness and love, and that’s what I need. This is what true love is — being together during the happy times and the hard times. He is my angel.”

“And vice versa,” Colmenero added. “How many people would stand by someone in my situation?”

After the ceremony, Colmenero’s dad, German, struggled to convey his appreciation. “I don’t have words for this. I’m very grateful to the nurses, the doctors, the entire staff.”

A sentiment echoed by Garcia’s mom, Lorena. “Every single person in here projects confidence, kindness and, above all, love.”

Colmenero’s care team was deeply touched by the couples’ commitment.

“There was a point in the ceremony where Jovani looked at Kaylie and I know it took a lot of his strength to give her that smile,” Ryan House nurse and team leader Karena Fisher recalled. “It gave me comfort to know that he will always cherish that memory. That’s what we wanted to give Jovani.”