Local firms team up for food bank drive

The team at United Country Real Estate–Champion Properties of Arizona has partnered with American Title Service Agency and St. Mary’s Food Bank to host a New Year’s food drive. Their goal is to collect 300 pounds of food.

The most needed food items include peanut butter; canned protein; canned ravioli; canned fruits (no sugar added or packed in 100 percent fruit juice); canned vegetables (low or no sodium); dry or canned beans (low sodium); and cereal (whole grain or 100 percent whole wheat, boxed).

The food drive will run through Jan. 31 at 5 p.m., when all donations will be collected from the drop-off sites. Drop off food items during regular business hours at American Title Service Agency at 7033 E. Greenway Parkway, Suite 150, in Scottsdale or at Postal & More at 5830 W. Thunderbird Road, Suite B8, in Glendale. You also can make a financial donation via Venmo or Zelle.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page at https://fb.me/e/1aviCCyki, call David Bonney, realtor at United Country Real Estate, at 623-680-5725 or send an email to david@unitedcountrycc.com.