With the temperatures finally cooling, Uptown Plaza will resume its community events this month and next.

Sweatshop on Central will lead a complimentary yoga class in the shopping center’ courtyard Sept. 14 and Oct. 5 starting at 6:30pm. Donations are encouraged and will benefit the Arizona Humane Society. Following yoga, participants are invited to cool down with reverse happy hour at Huss Brewing Co. until 9 p.m., which will feature $4 pints, $7 pitchers, $1 off wine and $4 food items; just show your yoga confirmation email to take advantage of the happy hour pricing.

Uptown Plaza is located at 100 E. Camelback Road. Guests can sign up for class by visiting www.uptownplazaphx.com/events.