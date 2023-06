First United Methodist Church will offer two weekly yoga classes to the community beginning Tuesday and Thursday, June 6 and 8. Classes will meet on Tuesdays 9:30–10:30 a.m. and on Thursdays 4:30–5:30 p.m.

The cost is $12 per class or four classes for $40. Email the church for more information at info@firstchurch.church. First United Methodist Church of Phoenix is located at 5510 N. Central Ave. Learn more by calling 602-263-5013 or visit www.firstchurch.church.