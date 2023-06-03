Each year, the Greater Phoenix Chamber’s Athena Awards highlight three local women at the top of their field, who demonstrate inspiring leadership within their industry, mentor others throughout their career, and give back to their community. The award recognizes women who demonstrate excellence in professional leadership, community service, and mentorship of future leaders.

Over the past 35 years, 65 accomplished Valley businesswomen have earned the title of “Athena.” The chamber is now accepting nominations for its 2023 awards program. This year’s recipients will be announced at the Greater Phoenix Chamber’s 36th Annual Athena Awards on Nov. 15, at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge.

Nominations are open until Friday, June 23, and can be submitted through the Chamber’s website at www.phoenixchamber.com/athenanominations.