Harkins Theatres will once again bring popular family fun films back to the big screen to keep kids entertained and cool during the hot summer months.

Starting Monday, June 5, Harkins annual kids’ movie program, Summer Movie Fun, is returning to Harkins Theatres. Season tickets for all eight movies are $8 and individual tickets are available the day of the show for $2 each. All shows begin at 9:45 a.m. with movies running each weekday through Friday, July 28.

Moviegoers 13 years old and under can look forward to enjoying a handful of films all summer on various dates including “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” “The Bad Guys,” “The Secret Life of Pets,” “DC League of Super-Pets,” “Trolls World Tour,” “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” and “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.”

Summer Movie Fun season ticket holders will also receive a voucher valid June 1 through July 28 for 50 percent off one Kids Combo that includes popcorn, fruit snacks and a drink.

Tickets are available now at theater box offices. Visit www.harkins.com/smf for more information about the Summer Movie Fun program.