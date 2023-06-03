Students looking for a collaborative art opportunity this summer may want to check out the Phoenix Film Foundation’s filmmaking summer camp.

Whether a beginning filmmaker or a seasoned pro, current junior high or high school students between the ages of 13 and 18 can learn how to make a film and take their filmmaking skills to the next level.

While each camp is different, students are allowed to attend only one filmmaking camp session per year, which run June 5 to July 21. Filmmaking 101 students may not sign up for Advanced Filmmaking in the same year.

Each Filmmaking 101 camp guides students in applying the fundamentals of filmmaking to creating their own original short film. Students will develop the ability to collaborate with one another and learn how to leverage the strengths of their team. Through hands-on learning, students will actively participate in the technical elements of digital filmmaking from pre- to post-production.

The two week-long Advanced Filmmaking Camp takes students (ages 15-18) even deeper into filmmaking techniques in order to create their own original short film. Through hands-on learning, students will actively participate in the technical elements of digital filmmaking from pre- to post-production.

As an added bonus, each student will receive a free entry into the 2023 Arizona Student Film Festival. Classes with instructor Sean Oliver run 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $175. For additional information, visit www.phoenixfilmfestival.com/film-summer-camp-registration.