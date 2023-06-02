The faculty of Ballet Theatre of Phoenix invites area residents to join them for their Summer Intensive programs. The three-week youth summer intensive, for ages 5 to 18, will take place June 12–29. The three-day adult ballet summer intensive, for ages 18 and older, will take place June 6–8. Registration is required for both programs.

Upper-division students will participate in a daily study of ballet and movement including stretch, turns, pointe, conditioning, Broadway, and contemporary dance. Lower division students will train in ballet, jazz, and contemporary technique, along with conditioning and choreography. Primary students will increase their stamina and skills through two classes per week.

The Ballet Theatre of Phoenix Summer Intensive trains all skill levels from beginner through pre-professional dancers. For more information or to register, visit www.ballettheatreofphx.org/summer call 602-957-3364.