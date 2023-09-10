Meet Barnicle, the irresistible two-year-old brown and white domestic shorthair tabby cat with a heart as warm as his fur. His sweet and gentle personality is a magnet for anyone seeking a feline companion to brighten their days. Barnicle has an enchanting way of working his way into hearts.

Barnicle’s journey began in the most unexpected way when a Good Samaritan discovered him nestled inside a car engine, overheated, and in need of rescue. Saved just in the nick of time, he was taken into the caring hands of the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) trauma hospital’s veterinarian staff, who worked tirelessly to nurse him back to health. Through their dedication and expertise, Barnicle triumphed over his ordeal and emerged as the resilient and lovable feline he is today. Now, this survivor with a heart full of gratitude is seeking his forever home, a place where he can find the warmth and security he deserves.

Interested adopters can meet the amazing Barnicle (pet number 746093) at the Arizona Humane Society’s South Mountain location. His adoption fee includes his neuter surgery, current vaccinations, a microchip, and a follow-up wellness exam with a VCA Animal Hospital.

AHS has launched an adoption special where all cats, kittens and critters have buy-one-get one free adoption fees. Visit www.azhumane.org/adopt to learn more and see all of AHS’ adoptable pets.